JD Vance meets with Indian prime minister amid tariff uncertainty

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de abril, 2025

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance met on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whom he discussed bilateral trade and the path to strengthening ties with the Trump administration.

While New Delhi seeks to avoid U.S. tariffs, Indian government representatives cited "significant progress in negotiations" on the first part of a trade agreement with Washington.

Vance's office also spoke of "significant progress" in the discussions and stated that the two leaders established a road map for continuing economic talks.

The two countries are negotiating the first part of a trade deal, which India hopes to conclude within the 90-day pause in tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

"India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership will be a defining partnership of the 21st Century for a better future of our people and the world," Modi wrote in an X post. The cooperation includes trade, technology, defense, energy and people-to-people exchanges, according to the prime minister.

Vance to spend four days in India

The U.S. vice president is on a four-day visit to the country as part of a trip that will take him to different nations in the region. He is scheduled to deliver a speech from the Rajasthan International Center in Jaipur, India, on Tuesday, where he could provide more details on trade talks.

Vance traveled with his family, including his wife, the daughter of Indian migrants. He also plans to travel to Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, a marble mausoleum commissioned by a Mughal emperor.

Before landing in India, the politician was in Italy. He was the last international figure to meet with Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at the age of 88 following a stroke.

U.S. vice president arrives in India after 12 years

This is the first trip by a U.S. vice president to India in 12 years, following the visit of Joe Biden as vice president under President Barack Obama.

The tour coincides with a growing trade war between the United States and China, India's neighbor and rival that faces U.S. tariffs of up to 145% on many products.

Modi visited Washington in February, when he said the two countries would work on a "mutually beneficial trade agreement."

The United States is India's largest trading partner, and the countries have set an ambitious goal of more than doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.