J.D. Vance was the last international public figure to meet with the Pope
The meeting was described by the pontiff's entourage as "private" and lasting "several minutes."
Pope Francis has died at 88. The news was confirmed by the Vatican. The death of the supreme pontiff came just hours after he hosted U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance in a brief meeting on Easter Sunday.
It was the first meeting between a senior government official and the pope after the holy father criticized the Trump administration's immigration policy.
The high pontiff's entourage described the meeting as "private" and lasting "several minutes."
A meeting at the Pope's private residence
On Sunday, Francis also appeared on the balcony of the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica and in a faint voice wished a "happy Easter" to the thousands of faithful gathered there.
After learning of the pope's death, the vice president wrote a message on X:
"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. May God rest his soul."
