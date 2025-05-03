Zelensky rejects Putin's "mini truces" and Kremlin accuses him of not wanting peace

Published by Israel Duro 3 de mayo, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his unwillingness to "play" along with the short truces proposed by his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin—such as the one from May 8 to 10—arguing that they are too brief to allow for serious discussions about resolving the conflict. For its part, the Kremlin stated that the proposal was a test of the Ukrainian leader's readiness to pursue peace.

"It is impossible to understand each other about something in three, five or seven days (...) It is impossible to find a plan with which to establish the next stages to end the war. It doesn't seem serious to me," Zelensky told a group of media, including AFP, adding that it is nothing more than "a theatrical gesture" by Putin.

"No one will help Putinto play this kind of gameto give a pleasant atmosphere to his coming out of isolation on May 9, andto put in confidence and security to his leaders, friends and partnerswho will come to Red Square on that day," he added.

The truce would coincide with celebrations of the USSR's triumph over Hitler

This year, around 20 leaders are expected to join President Putin in Moscow on May 9 for the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Hitler. Among them are Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Leaders from partner countries such as Belarus, Cuba, Venezuela, and Kazakhstan are also expected to attend.

Zelensky stressed that Kiev cannot guarantee the "security" of the leaders attending. "We don't know what Russia will do on those dates. It could take different measures, such as fires or explosions, and then accuse us," he stressed.

Ukraine frequently targets sites within Russia using long-range drones and has struck Moscow on multiple occasions in retaliation for Russian shelling. Zelensky's remarks about the safety of the May 9 celebrations in Moscow were condemned by Russian diplomats, who labeled them a "direct threat."

Moscow denounces that Zelensky "has hit rock bottom today"

Zelensky "has hit rock bottom today. Now he is threatening the physical safety of veterans who will come to parades and celebrations of a holy day," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Telegram messaging platform.

In addition, the Kremlin said Saturday that the upcoming three-day truce ordered by President Vladimir Putin is intended to test Ukraine's "readiness" for peace with Russia. The ceasefire, which will coincide with World War II commemorations in Moscow, will will "test Kiev's readiness to seek ways to achieve long-term sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.