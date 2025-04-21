Egypt and China conduct unprecedented joint military exercise in Egyptian airspace

Published by Leandro Fleischer 21 de abril, 2025

The Air Forces of Egypt and China are currently conducting a joint military exercise in Egyptian airspace, the first of its kind between the two countries, Chinese media Global Times reported this morning.

The exercise, dubbed Eagles of Civilization 2025, began Saturday at an Egyptian Air Force base and will run for approximately ten days.

The operation involves Chinese J-10C fighter jets, a YU-20 in-flight refueling aircraft and a KJ-500 early warning aircraft.

On the Egyptian side, although the specific aircraft were not detailed, it is estimated that some of its most modern fighters, including Russian-made MiG-29M/M2s, are participating.

Speaking to the Global Times, a Chinese expert stated that the aircraft participating in the exercise are the Asian country's main combat assets.

The Chinese Defense Ministry highlighted the relevance of the exercise, noting that it seeks to promote cooperation, partnership and trust between the two countries.

Why China looks to Egypt



Egypt is a strategic point as it connects Africa, Asia and Europe; it controls the Suez Canal, key to international trade; and its Army is one of the most powerful in the Arab world.

Another unprecedented military exercise

The Chinese-Egyptian exercise coincides with another military move in the region that has surprised analysts. In late March, a delegation from the Israeli Air Force was reported to have participated in an exercise in Greece along with Qatar, a country that has for years funded the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, among other radical Islamist organizations, Israeli media Kan reported.