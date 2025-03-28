Putin wants an interim government without Zelensky before negotiating peace in Ukraine

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de marzo, 2025

This Friday, President Putin proposed that before any peace negotiations, a "transitional administration" be established in Ukraine under the UN's oversight, excluding the participation of Volodymyr Zelensky.

After a week of U.S.-led diplomatic talks with both sides in Saudi Arabia, Vladimir Putin said "we could, of course talk with the United States, also with European countries and obviously with our partners and friends, under UN tutelage, a possibility of establishing in Ukraine a transitional administration," the Russian president said.

"To do what? To organize a democratic presidential election that would be completed with the coming to power of a competent government that has the confidence of the people."

Putin reiterated that only after the establishment of a transitional administration could negotiations for a peace agreement begin, allowing the new authorities to "sign legitimate documents."

Putin proposed this idea after European leaders met in Paris on Thursday to reach an agreement on strengthening the Ukrainian army.

The summit of the "coalition of the willing" met in Paris

During the summit, which the United States did not attend, "several European countries" expressed their willingness to send troops to Ukraine to ensure its security after the fighting with Russia ends, French President Emmanuel Macron stated.

Macron also suggested that China could play a role in a diplomatic solution, given its strong relations with the Kremlin.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with other European leaders, accused Moscow of feigning interest in a negotiations while continuing its offensive.

Macron announced a $2.2 billion aid package that includes fighter jets and missiles.

During the leaders' meeting in France, Zelensky stressed that "the war is still going on, and that it is only happening because of Russia's fault, whose position is simple: keep the war going, keep attacking and delay diplomacy."

Defense ministers of allied countries will meet on April 10 in Brussels

The defense ministers from the countries of the "coalition of the willing" supporting Ukraine will meet on April 10 in Brussels to outline future security guarantees for Kiev, France announced Friday.

The April 10 meeting in Brussels will take place on the eve of a gathering in the Belgian capital of the Contact Group coordinating military support to Ukraine, according to the French Defense Ministry.

This intense diplomatic activity comes as Washington moved closer to Russia in seeking a ceasefire in Ukraine, raising concerns among Ukrainians and Europeans about a potential agreement being made behind their backs.

Marco Rubio: too early for high-level talks with Russia on Ukraine

Marco Rubio has said on Thursday that he is working to bring positions closer. According to the secretary of state, the agreements with Ukraine and Russia are in principle and Washington will evaluate the conditions presented by Moscow.

This Tuesday, the United States reached separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia to pause attacks in the Black Sea and on energy targets.

The Kremlin reiterated that the Black Sea agreements will not go into effect unless links between some Russian banks and the international financial system are restored.

Marco Rubio said it is positive that Ukraine and Russia will engage in dialogue on ceasefire agreements, whether in the energy sector or potentially in the Black Sea. However, he acknowledged that it is clearly an arduous and difficult task, as stated by the Secretary of State.

According to AFP, Rubio clarified that he cannot "put a time frame" on how long it would take to make progress, as it is "not up to" the United States.

"There is a lot of work to be done with both sides, particularly with the Russian side, with whom we haven't spoken for years," the secretary of state assured during a flight back to Miami after a tour of three Caribbean countries.