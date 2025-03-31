Spain: at least four dead and three injured in a mine accident in northwest Spain

Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de marzo, 2025

Authorities reported that at least four people were killed, three were injured and two are reported missing Monday in an accident at a coal mine in Degaña, in Asturias (Spain).

The injured were taken to hospitals in nearby towns. Two of them had burns and another a blow to the head.

"The balance so far is four people dead, three injured, two of them transferred to Ponferrada, with burns and another to Cangas del Narcea with a blow to the head. The search for two other workers still to be located is being carried out," the Government Delegation in Asturias said on X.

According to 112 -the emergency telephone number-, the accident occurred at around 09H30 (07H30 GMT), when it received a warning of an incident in a mine.

"They later added that there had been a problem with a machine and there were people injured," the 112 statement explained.

At the scene arrived health services, firefighters and the Central Brigade of Mining Rescue, as well as troops of the Civil Guard of Degaña, Cangas de Narcea, and the Judicial Police of Pravia.