Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de marzo, 2025

A child was suspended from preschool after being accused of "transphobia." According to the U.K. Department for Education, the minor, aged 3 or 4, was suspended from a public school in the 2022-23 academic year for "abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity."

The story was broken by The Telegraph, which explained that statistics show that in total 94 state primary school students were suspended or permanently expelled for transphobia and homophobia in 2022-23.

In that regard, it was learned that among those suspended were 10 first-graders and three second-graders, whose maximum age is 7. One of them was a preschooler.

The case opened debate about the extremism of progressives to take radical action against a preschooler. Helen Joyce, advocacy director of Sex Matters, called the situation "insane."

"Every once in a while, the extremes of gender ideology throw up a story that seems too crazy to believe, and a toddler being suspended from nursery for so-called ‘transphobia’ or homophobia is one such example," Joyce said.

Joyce indicated that "this is not an isolated case. Apparently, 13 four and five-year-olds were suspended or permanently excluded from school for the same reason."

According to data published by The Telegraph, across all state primary schools, the number of students suspended or expelled for homophobic or transphobic behavior increased from 164 in 2021-22 to 178 in 2022-23.

Places with the most suspensions The highest number of suspensions and exclusions for this reason in 2022-23 were in Essex (16), followed by Birmingham (15), Bradford (11) and Norfolk (eight).

Lord Young, director of the Freedom of Expression Union, also dismissed the situation:

"It beggars belief that schools are suspending children as young as five for breaching their ‘transphobia’ policy. I would have thought that if your ideology is so rigid it justifies you punishing toddlers for not complying with it, that’s a powerful argument for discarding it in [favor] of something less dogmatic."