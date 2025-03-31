Elon Musk condemns attacks on Tesla vehicles: 'That's someone else's car'

Published by Agustina Blanco 31 de marzo, 2025

Elon Musk, head of the DOGE during the Trump administration, spoke out on Sunday against the growing wave of vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles and dealerships, calling it "insane."

During an event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Musk expressed disbelief at the violence: "They’re burning Teslas and shooting up dealerships and calling for the death of the president and me. I’m like, guys, you know this is insane.”

In addition, he called for calm, stressing that the affected vehicles belonged to ordinary citizens: “That’s somebody else’s car. Leave it alone."

The Tesla founder and SpaceX CEO was in Wisconsin to support a key judicial election on the state Supreme Court, an issue Musk considers crucial to "the future of America and Western civilization,"

On his X account, the Tesla owner noted, "What’s at issue here is control of the US House of Representatives. This Wisconsin Supreme Court race might decide the future of America and Western Civilization! It’s a big deal."

1000%



What’s at issue here is control of the US House of Representatives.



This Wisconsin Supreme Court race might decide the future of America and Western Civilization!



It’s a big deal. https://t.co/zUuNPtFbMK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2025

Musk described those responsible for the physical attacks as people who have "totally gone psycho.”

Similarly, he questioned the need to resort to violence: "I totally understand if somebody doesn’t want to buy a product,” Musk said. “It’s a free country, you know, but you don’t have to burn it down, OK? It’s a bit much.”

Incidents of vandalism have increased since DOGE initiated restructuring, which includes eliminating federal jobs and cutting foreign aid programs.