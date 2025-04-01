Trump announced the creation of an office aimed at bringing multi-billion dollar investments to the U.S.

Published by Joaquín Núñez 31 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump announced the creation of an office aimed at bringing billion-dollar investments to the United States. The president signed an executive order announcing the Investment Accelerator, which will be part of the Department of Commerce and will have as its primary mission to "facilitate and accelerate investments in excess of $1 billion."

According to the White House, this new office will be instrumental in "cutting through red tape and ensuring that businesses can quickly deploy capital and create jobs without navigating a maze of bureaucratic hurdles."

"By streamlining processes, the Accelerator will attract both foreign and domestic investment, reinforcing America’s position as the premier destination for large-scale investment," they added.

Specifically, the new office will offer the following incentives to encourage investments in excess of $1 billion:

Reduction of regulatory burdens

Faster permitting

Enhanced coordination in responses to investor issues across multiple federal agencies

More access to national resources

More collaboration with national laboratories

Working in conjunction with all 50 state governments and their economic development organizations, in each case in accordance with applicable law.

In addition, from the White House they celebrated that President Trump secured more than "$3 trillion in private investment during his second term." "Trump is boosting the flow of capital to the United States, driving prosperity across the country," they added.

Along with Kid Rock, Trump vowed to crack down on ticket scalping for live shows

The president hosted Kid Rock in the Oval Office, who joined him in signing another executive order to ensure that all ticket scalpers "operate in full compliance with the Internal Revenue Code and other applicable laws."

The executive order directs the Federal Trade Commission to work with the Department of Justice for the fair enforcement of competition laws, the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, and state consumer protections.

In turn, it seeks to "ensure" price transparency throughout the ticket purchasing process and "take enforcement action to prevent unfair, deceptive, and anticompetitive conduct in the secondary ticketing market."

"Treasury, the Department of Justice, and the FTC will also deliver a report within 180 days summarizing actions taken to address the issue of unfair practices in the live concert and entertainment industry and recommend additional regulations or legislation needed to protect consumers in this industry," explained from the White House in a statement.