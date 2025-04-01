Harvard in Trump's crosshairs: $9 billion in federal funds to be reviewed for anti-Semitism policies

Published by Agustina Blanco 31 de marzo, 2025

President Trump's administration set its sights on the prestigious Harvard University, opening a comprehensive review of nearly $9 billion in federal funds along the lines of continuing investigations into the handling of antisemitism at educational institutions.

The move, which includes $255.6 million in current contracts and $8.7 billion in grants spread over several years, puts Harvard at the center of a growing dispute over the future of higher education in the United States.

In an official statement issued by the Department of Health and Human Services, Josh Gruenbaum, a General Services Administration official and a member of the administration's new anti-Semitism task force, underscored the administration's position: "This administration has proven that we will take swift action to hold institutions accountable if they allow anti-Semitism to fester. We will not hesitate to act if Harvard fails to do so.”

And, he further noted, "Hate in any form goes against the foundational principles of America. While Harvard's recent actions to curb institutionalized anti-Semitism - though long overdue - are welcome, there is much more that the university must do to retain the privilege of receiving federal taxpayers' hard-earned dollars.”

For her part, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon noted that, "Harvard has served as a symbol of the American Dream for generations—the pinnacle aspiration for students all over the world to work hard and earn admission to the storied institution.”

He added, "Harvard’s failure to protect students on campus from anti-Semitic discrimination - all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry - has put its reputation in serious jeopardy. Harvard can right these wrongs and restore itself to a campus dedicated to academic excellence and truth-seeking, where all students feel safe on its campus.”

Harvard is not alone



Columbia University already confronted the Republican administration this month as well, when the government canceled $400 million in grants and contracts over similar concerns about anti-Semitism.

For its part, Columbia agreed to comply with government demands to negotiate the return of funds, but the situation was further complicated on Friday, when its interim president resigned after private comments downplayed the changes agreed to with the Trump Administration.

In the case of Harvard, the administration has clarified that, for now, this is a review and not an outright cancellation of funds.

Along those lines, in early March, the Department of Education contacted Harvard and 59 other universities, warning them of possible enforcement action if they did not ensure adequate protection for Jewish students on their campuses.

The warning comes in response to pro-Hamas protests that last year spawned riots at universities across the country and stoked the debate over campus security.

The Harvard review marks a new chapter in the Republican administration's efforts to combine concerns about anti-Semitism and the direction of higher education in the United States.