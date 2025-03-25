Published by Leandro Fleischer 25 de marzo, 2025

In recent months, China has significantly increased its military preparations in relation to Taiwan, showing growth in its ability to deploy and operate new warfare technologies. According to reports published in The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian, the Chinese Army is developing specialized equipment for a possible amphibious offensive on the island.

One of the most striking elements of these preparations is the addition of large landing barge-like vessels designed to transport tanks and armored vehicles across the water to the mainland. Photographs of these imposing vessels have circulated on social networks, and some military analysts argue that their construction is part of a strategic plan to strengthen China's invasion capability.

According to security experts cited by The Guardian, these vessels could be manufactured within four to six months, allowing for their rapid deployment in a conflict situation. In addition, China has stepped up its military exercises in the region, conducting simulations of sea blockades and air strikes. Last October, a record 125 aircraft, including fighters, helicopters and drones, took part in maneuvers replicating an eventual offensive against Taiwan, according to the island's Defense Ministry.

The growth of China's naval power



The development of China's naval force has been another key point in its strategy. It is estimated that it currently has more than 370 military vessels and that this figure could exceed 425 by 2030, which would mean a third more than the United States possesses.

The Chinese government has invested in modernizing its fleet, which already has three aircraft carriers and nearly 60 submarines, including six with ballistic missile-launching capabilities, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In addition, reports from the Pentagon indicate that a significant portion of these submarines are assigned to specific operations in the Taiwan Strait region, reinforcing the hypothesis of a possible confrontation.

Cyber warfare and infrastructure sabotage



China has also diversified its tactics, incorporating strategies of cyberwarfare and sabotage of key infrastructure. Recent Chinese state media reports have indicated that Beijing commercial vessels have been seen disrupting undersea fiber optic cables, which are critical to Taiwan's connectivity with the rest of the world.

In fact, The Guardian reported the development of an underwater device specialized in cutting these cables at depths of up to 4,000 meters, which could severely affect the island's communications and economy in the event of a conflict.

An economic blockade as a prior strategy



Some analysts believe that before any direct military action, China could opt for an economic blockade against Taiwan. The island relies on imports for 96% of its energy and about 70% of its food supply, making it vulnerable to a possible disruption of trade.

If China were to impose restrictions on vessels trading with Taiwan, it could generate a crisis without resorting to a direct attack. This possibility has been mentioned in reports by US Congress, which warn of the impact of such a move on stability in the region.

The growing Chinese military deployment has put the international community on alert, while Taiwan and its allies evaluate the implications of these maneuvers in a context of increasing tensions.