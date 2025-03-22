The Trump administration is sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump's administration sent a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East on Friday. This action demonstrates the White House's commitment to maintain a forceful stance on the most important issues currently facing the region, among which are not only the armed conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas but also the barbarity of the Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its accompanying destroyers to join the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea. Several media outlets explained that the aircraft carrier would arrive in a couple of weeks, after conducting different military exercises alongside the South Korean and Japanese Armed Forces in the East China Sea.

Similarly, Hegseth ordered the aircraft carrier Truman to remain in the area to execute operations as needed for at least another month, in what represents the second time in the past six months that the White House - under both Democratic and Republican leadership - has decided to deploy two carrier strike groups to the region.

Offensive against the Houthis

The dispatch of this second aircraft carrier comes at a time when the United States has launched a new campaign against the Houthis, with President Trump assuring last Wednesday that the terrorist organization would be annihilated. Since the resumption of bombing against the Houthis, the United States has relentlessly attacked several sites in Yemen where numerous Houthi terrorists remain holed up. Trump administration officials have told several media outlets that the main targets of the bombings are not only the elimination of the group's high command but also the locations where they store their missiles and their launch sites.

For the past several years, the Houthis have been one of the largest terrorist groups in the Middle East, seeking to take over Yemen and attacking different Israeli and U.S. ships in support of Hamas. The group has been backed by the Iranian regime, which Trump threatened to take action if they did not stop supplying it with weapons as soon as possible.