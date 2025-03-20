Trump's letter to Iran included a two-month deadline to negotiate a nuclear deal

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de marzo, 2025

On March 7th, Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran for a nuclear deal. Emphasizing that the Middle Eastern country "cannot have a nuclear weapon," the president said he was open to negotiating with Iranian leaders. However, Axios recently reported that such a letter came with a maximum two-month deadline to reach an agreement.

Indeed, the letter was delivered to the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, through an Emirati diplomat. The content was quite clear, proposing to resume nuclear talks between Washington DC and Tehran, while threatening severe consequences if they continued to enrich uranium at the current rate.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, its reserves of uranium enriched to 60% would be enough for six nuclear bombs, should they enrich it to 90%. However, Iran denies that it is in search of nuclear weapons.

According to a source with whom the aforementioned media spoke, the Republican president's letter was "harsh" and threatens consequences if an agreement is not reached. "But if Iran rejects Trump's outreach and doesn't negotiate, the chances of U.S. or Israeli military action against Iran's nuclear facilities would dramatically increase," they added from Axios.

As for the deadline set, it is unclear whether the two-month countdown began on the day the letter was delivered or with the start of negotiations between the two countries.

Trump initially revealed the existence of the letter during an interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business News. "I’ve written them a letter saying, ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing’", he noted at the time.