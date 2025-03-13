Hegseth orders review of DoD members' physical standards and personal care

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de marzo, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a department-wide review of fitness and grooming standards, which includes, but is not limited to, beards.

"We must remain vigilant in maintaining the standards that enable the men and women of our military to protect the American people and our homeland as the world's most lethal and effective fighting force," Hegseth said in a statement released by the Defense Department.

"Our adversaries are not growing weaker, and our tasks are not growing less challenging. This review will illuminate how the Department has maintained the level of standards required over the recent past and the trajectory of any change in those standards," Hegseth added.

High, uncompromising and clear standards

In that regard, Hegseth assured that "high standards are what made the U.S. Army the greatest fighting force on the planet."

"The strength of our military is our unity and our shared purpose. We are made stronger and more disciplined with high, uncompromising, and clear standards.," he said.

Similarly, the Defense secretary indicated that the undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness has the authority to direct the secretaries of the Military Departments and other Defense Department component heads, as necessary, to provide any information required in support of this review and will provide detailed guidance to the Military Departments.

Each branch of the Armed Forces defines its own physical fitness and body composition requirements. In addition, to having specific regulations on the types of haircuts and facial hair allowed for service members.

For example, beards are generally prohibited unless a medical or religious exemption is received.

The New York Post recalled that under the Biden administration, "Army relaxed various grooming standards – including allowing women to wear earrings and have hair highlights and dyes, and allowing men to wear nail polish – in an effort to be 'more diverse' and 'inclusive'."