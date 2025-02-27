María Corina Machado assures that Maduro lost the support of the military and uses Tren de Aragua to destabilize the US in an interview with Donald Trump Jr.

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

The son of the U.S. President, Donald Trump Jr., held an interview with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, where they talked about numerous topics related to the current crisis in Venezuela. In his Triggered podcast, Trump Jr. described Machado as a "fighter" who decided to "play by the rules of an unfair system" to win an election that the socialist regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro would end up stealing in front of everyone's eyes.

At one point during the interview, Machado offered her opinion on the decision taken by U.S. President Donald Trump against the Venezuelan dictatorship by suspending licenses to U.S. oil company Chevron to trade with the South American country's oil. "This is huge step, and this sends a clear message that Maduro is in huge trouble. This is the right thing to do and the correct thing to do. Nicolás Maduro has to realize that President Trump is serious when he explains that criminals will be held accountable for their actions," Machado commented. Likewise, the opposition leader mentioned that Trump's decision to suspend the licenses was the greatest sign that the Republican leader is not only on the side of Venezuelans but also "of democracy and prosperity for the United States and for Venezuela". Likewise, Machado explained that oil is possibly the only thing the regime has left and added at this point that the other alternative Chavismo has opted for to protect itself economically has been through "illegal drug trafficking".

Tren de Aragua and migratory crisis

When talking about the Venezuelan terrorist organization Tren de Aragua and the way it has expanded in some cities in the United States, Machado explained to Trump Jr. that such reality is the fault of Maduro. "Of course the regime opened the jails. They use the Tren de Aragua to destabilize the continent. You saw Diosdado Cabello, received the Tren de Aragua as heroes. When we become a government, we will receive every individual who has committed a crime and they will face punishment. We must dismantle the Aragua Train in a coordinated manner", Machado explained.

Regarding the migration issue, Machado explained to President Trump's son that "Maduro has intentionally forced migration. More than a quarter of the Venezuelan population, good people, hard-working people, professionals, talented people, have had to leave the country because there is no future, because there is persecution, because there is no freedom." Machado added that the Venezuelan dictator uses migration as a weapon to destabilize the region and strengthen his grip on power.

Chavism as a threat to the West

Speaking about Chavismo and the damage it has done both in Venezuela and other countries, Machado commented that the South American nation has been the victim of a "corrupt socialism" that destroyed everything and turned the country into the criminal center of the Americas, adding that Chavismo is today a real threat to the security and prosperity of the United States and the West.

The opposition leader detailed that "They have given the Iranians and Syrian agents over 10.000 venezuelan passports, many of them have gone into Islamic terrorists. They have turned Venezuela into the main channel of drugs in the region. Venezuela have turned from a traffic zone to a producer. And the fact is that the cartels are not fighting the government as in Mexico. Here, the cartels are in power."

Critical situation for Chavismo

In relation to the rigged elections and the current situation of Chavismo, Machado commented to Trump Jr. that Maduro has lost the support of both the people and the military, this being the reason why, the opposition leader added that the regime has resorted to repression as the only method to stay in power after stealing the elections.

"Maduro has lost total support. He has lost the support of the military, and this is very important. They lost in all the polling stations where the military voted, and we were able to obtain and collect the actas and demonstrate our victory because we had the support of the military. It is totally isolated internationally, so the only thing left is repression and resources coming from abroad," she explained.