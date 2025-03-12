Marco Rubio welcomes agreement between Syrian government and Kurdish forces

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de marzo, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that President Donald Trump's administration welcomed the agreement reached between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to allow the latter to become part of the Middle Eastern country's institutions. "The United States welcomes the recently announced agreement between the Syrian interim authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces to integrate the northeast into a unified Syria," Rubio commented in a statement.

Similarly, the secretary of state explained that the Republican administration expresses its full support for a "political transition" in Syria that shows a leadership free of any kind of sectarianism to maintain stability. "The United States reaffirms its support for a political transition demonstrating credible, non-sectarian governance as the best path to avoid further conflict. We will continue to watch the decisions made by the interim authorities, noting with concern the recent deadly violence against minorities," Rubio stressed.

Details of the agreement

The agreement between the Syrian interim government and the SDF, which is led by the Kurds, whom the Trump administration supports, establishes that the military and civilian institutions controlled by this group in the northeast of the country can be officially integrated into the Syrian state. Likewise, the agreement establishes that the Syrian government will now control all airports, oil and gas fields, and even border crossings.

Different experts have explained that this pact represents great news for the Kurdish people, taking into account that, after the Syrian civil war, many feared that this could be razed by one of the factions that were part of the resistance against the former dictator Bashar al-Asad. After all, even though the Kurds also fought against the Syrian authoritarian leader, some of the factions against al-Assad were aided by the Turkish government, which considers the Kurds terrorists and has even threatened to militarily intervene in northeastern Syria to prevent the Kurds from taking control of this area, which borders the Ottoman country.