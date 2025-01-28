Naama Levy is reunited with her family after being released by Hamas as part of the cease-fire agreement with Israel. FDI / AFP .

28 de enero, 2025

Naama Levy, one of five female Israeli soldiers released by Hamas last Saturday as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel, spent months isolated in a tunnel controlled by the Palestinian terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, according to Dr. Einat Yahna, head of Rehabilitation for the Health Division of the Hostage Families Forum, who shared the details on Israeli radio 103FM.

The specialist explained that the abduction of the four young women during the October 7 massacre was accompanied by the murder of their companions, an experience that has caused them deep trauma. "We now know about their prolonged captivity," she stated. She added that "Naama spent months alone in a tunnel, and when she emerged, she didn’t know if she was still alive. There was a sense of detachment from reality. This is a complex trauma with ongoing stress and life-threatening danger."

The doctor said that she did not share the sense of euphoria that swept through Israeli society following the women’s release last Saturday.

Yahna explained that "the euphoria fades and there's the euphoria of the great relief of the release itself. It's a cathartic moment, as the families have gone through hell."

The complex reintegration of the ex-refugees

"We know that after the first few days, the media carnival ends, and the messages of 'she’s still the same vibrant girl' do not serve the person themselves or others and their condition," the specialist said.

Yahna, who supported those released in the previous agreement, highlighted the severe challenges faced by former captives. "What we know about the people who spent fifty days in captivity is that none of them ever found themselves again in this world. The integration is difficult, and people carry complex post-traumatic symptoms. Some of the captives walk around with therapy dogs, some can't go anywhere without family members. They also have nutritional deficiencies and a sense of alienation."

She concluded that until all the hostages return, "they won't be able to fully rehabilitate."