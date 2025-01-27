Israeli actor and singer Idan Amedi after being released from the hospital in January 2024. Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP .

A year and a half after being severely injured while fighting terrorists in the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 massacre, famous Israeli actor and singer Idan Amedi released a video with the aim of showing what his first days of rehabilitation in the hospital were like and to inspire others.

Amedi, known for his performance in the famous series "Fauda," explained in an Instagram post that the rehabilitation process was very difficult and thanked the doctor who helped him.

Amedi wrote: "I feel that the physical stage is behind me." He added: "This is an opportunity to thank Dr. Irit Smilansky, who was for me not only a doctor, but also a friend, a mother and a confidant."

The artist not only referred to the physical treatment he underwent, but also to the psychological assistance he received. "A combat injury is not limited only to the rehabilitation of the body. It is a long journey, full of ups and downs, in which the mind plays a central role." He concluded, "It's a journey that doesn't end."

Amedi is scheduled to return to the stage in February, Israeli media reported.