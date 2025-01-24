Trump says Zelensky is willing to negotiate deal with Russia to end the war

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

The war between Russia and Ukraine could be nearing its conclusion. This Thursday, President Donald Trump stated that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymir Zelensky, is willing to negotiate a deal to end the war. He also revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed interest in meeting with him soon, which could open the door to a renewed diplomatic effort in search of peace.

"Yes, [Zelensky] he’s ready to negotiate a deal. He’d like to stop this," Trump said during a meeting with reporters in the Oval Office, in which he highlighted the human losses suffered by both nations since the start of the Russian invasion.

Trump also addressed the influence of the economic sanctions imposed on Russia, although he was cautious in commenting on whether these could force Putin to seek a deal. "I don’t know, but I think he should make a deal," he said.

A war with devastating consequences

Trump described the war in Ukraine as a conflict unprecedented since World War II, underscoring the scale of daily battlefield casualties. "Soldiers are being killed on a daily basis at numbers that we haven’t seen in decades," he lamented. "It would be nice to end that war. It’s a ridiculous war."

Putin under economic pressure

Trump's statements coincide with reports that Vladimir Putin is facing increasing economic pressure in the midst of the conflict. The impact of sanctions and the prospect of a negotiated settlement are reportedly generating concern in the Kremlin.

Putin himself has expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with Ukraine, but insists that Ukrainian authorities must show willingness to compromise. "We have always said that we are ready for negotiations and compromises," the Russian president stated.

China's role



On Thursday, Trump also stressed the crucial role that President Xi Jinping could play in possible peace negotiations, due to the close economic relationship between China and Russia. "I think they have a lot of power over Russia, so I think Russia should want to make a deal," Trump said, adding that Putin has expressed interest in meeting with him "as soon as we can."