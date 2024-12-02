Zelenski calls again for Ukraine's accession to NATO: "It is necessary for our survival"

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

President Volodymir Zelensky said Sunday that the future of Ukraine depends on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) inviting it to join the military alliance. "An invitation to Ukraine to join NATO is something necessary for our survival," he said after talks with leaders of the European Union in Kiev.

Avoiding a Ukrainian membership that would bring NATO closer to its borders was one of the reasons with which Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of the neighboring country in February 2022.

Nearly three years later, the war continues with Ukraine reporting Monday that it suffered a 110-drone attack overnight. "One person was killed, three were wounded and a hundred inhabitants were evacuated," local rescue services reported. While the Ukrainian Air Force claimed it had shot down 52 drones, the Russian Air Force said it destroyed 15 Ukrainians, according to AFP.

The war has escalated in recent weeks, with Ukraine firing for the first time U.S. and British missiles at Russian territory and Moscow countering with a hypersonic missile, and issuing threats against the U.S. and Europe.

In this context, European officials visited Kiev to show their support. Zelensky then took the opportunity to insist that, in order to sit at the table with Russia, he needs security guarantees from the Atlantic Alliance and more military aid. Claims that come shortly after his government acknowledged that hundreds of thousands of troops had deserted.

On his surprise visit to Kiev, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged $683 million in military assistance. "Germany will remain Ukraine’s strongest supporter in Europe," he assured in the midst of campaigning for his re-election.