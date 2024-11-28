After threatening Mexico with tariffs, Trump announces Mexican president agreed to stop the flow of illegal immigrants

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump celebrated on Wednesday that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo agreed to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and secure the southern border just a day after she threatened to impose stiff tariffs on all products from Mexico.

"Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border," the president-elect wrote on the social networking site Truth. "We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!"

Then, in another release minutes later, Trump insisted that Mexico will help the United States "stop the illegal invasion" from the southern border.

Trump's announcement comes just a day after the president-elect threatened to impose tariffs of 25% on any product from Mexico or Canada if these countries do not help the United States stop the flow of illegal immigrants and heavy drugs entering through the northern and southern borders. The Republican leader also threatened China with new tariffs on its products because, in his words, the Asian giant's officials did not keep their word on combating the production and trafficking of fentanyl.

Mexican President Sheinbaum also used her X account to report on the conversation with her U.S. counterpart, stating that Mexico is working to address the migrant caravans before they reach the United States.

"I had an excellent conversation with President Donald Trump. We addressed the Mexican strategy on the migration phenomenon and I shared that no caravans are arriving at the northern border because they are being taken care of in Mexico," Sheinbaum said.

"We also talked about strengthening collaboration on security issues within the framework of our sovereignty and the campaign we are carrying out in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl."

Then, in another post, Sheinbaum seemed to imply that Mexico is not in favor of closing the border but of taking care of illegal immigrants before they cross into the United States.

"In our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migratory phenomenon, respecting human rights. Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are attended to before they reach the border. We reiterate that Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples," said the Mexican President.