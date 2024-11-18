Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to President Joe Biden's decision to authorize Kiev to use long-range US missiles against Russia. He simply said that these weapons will speak for themselves.

Ukraine, facing a Russian invasion since February 2022, had been calling for this change of strategy for quite some time. President Zelensky mentioned it in his daily address on Sunday night.

He recalled the importance of his military's long-range capability.

"But strikes are not made with words. Such things are not announced (...) The missiles will speak for themselves," the Ukrainian president said.

This announcement comes shortly before Joe Biden's departure from the White House and the return of Republican Donald Trump.

For months, Zelensky has been requesting authorization to use British Storm Shadow missiles and American ATACMS missiles to attack targets further into Russian territory.

These weapons with a maximum range of several hundred kilometers would allow Ukraine to reach Russian military logistics centers and the airfields from which its bombers take off.