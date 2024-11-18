Russia launches massive 120 missile and 90 drone strike against Ukrainian power grid

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 17 de noviembre, 2024

This Sunday, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine in what was a resumption of its offensive against the Ukrainian power grid.

According to various reports, Russia attacked facilities across the country with long-range missiles and drones in one of the largest and longest bombardments since the war began, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski stated that the Russian attack lasted several hours and involved about 120 missiles and 90 drones. The president also said F-16 pilots had shot down 10 targets.

"This morning began with one of the largest Russian strikes on Ukraine. 210 missiles and drones, including aeroballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as dozens of Shahed drones, were launched. All of them targeted civilian infrastructure—critical facilities like power plants and transformers," Zelensky said in a statement on 'X' accompanied by a video. "Unfortunately, there is damage to objects from hits and falling debris."

I am deeply grateful to all our partners who support us with air defense systems and missiles. This is a truly global effort. Every time Russia carries out such attacks, it underscores how critical it is that partners don’t leave systems like Patriot and others sitting idle in… pic.twitter.com/4VZu4JpzxG — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 17, 2024

According to Ukrainian officials, air defense teams destroyed 144 targets, but at least nine civilians were killed during the massive attack.

According to the New York Times, which cited Ukrainian officials, this Sunday night, a Russian rocket crashed into an apartment complex in the Ukrainian town of Sumy, killing at least eight people, including two children.

The newspaper reported that Russia used cruise and ballistic missiles fired from bombers, warships and ground systems while sending swarms of drones from multiple directions in a sort of massive attack full of combined tactics.

The attack came as Ukraine awaited a new attempt to collapse its energy grid, which finally arrived just as winter begins to grip the country.

The Russian offensive also comes just as President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine's first use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles for attacks inside Russia.

According to U.S. officials, these weapons are likely to be used against Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk region of western Russia in defense of Ukrainian forces.