Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 20 de octubre, 2024

Residents of Cuba had their third consecutive day of blackouts as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Oscar, which is moving at about 11 mph, with winds of up to 80mph. The lack of electricity affected hospitals, schools and also caused food spoilage.

The collapse of the power grid sparked protests in recent hours. For example, the media 14 y Medio highlighted strong "cacerolazos(banging of pots and pans)" in the island's capital as in other cities. Although blackouts in Cuba have been occurring for many years, the situation has worsened even more in recent weeks. For example, in the last few days half of the country was simultaneously without power.

On social networks, images were also circulating of the streets in the dark and a series of nighttime protests. The cause of the energy crisis was a breakdown in the main thermoelectric power plant which caused the grid to go down. However, the media outlet La Nación reported that the Cuban regime's strategy was to blame the U.S. "blockade."

Vicente de la O Levy, minister of Energy and Mines, said that most consumers would have their service reestablished "tomorrow (Monday)," adding also that "the last client may perhaps be receiving (power) Tuesday".

The minister also acknowledged that the situation has become "very tense" and that the lack of electricity caused "most Cubans" to run out of water.

"My daughter hasn't eaten, she can't sleep"

Some residents of the island spoke the international media about the problems of the lack of electricity, which further aggravated the situation on the island.

"My daughter hasn't eaten, she can't sleep, she's not going to school," Ylenis told The Associated Press, a 40-year-old housewife with tears in her eyes. She also assured that she is reaching the point of "desperation."

She was joined by Rosa Rodriguez, who was standing in line at one of the few bakeries that opened because of the lack of electricity. "There are millions and millions of problems we have and none of them are solved," she said.