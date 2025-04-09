Mexico rejects a possible UN intervention in the Izaguirre ranch case

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de abril, 2025

Mexico strongly rejected the intervention of the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) following the findings at Rancho Izaguirre.

During a press conference yesterday, Claudia Sheinbaum stated that she had sent a diplomatic note rejecting claims that forced disappearances are state-sponsored, attributing them instead to organized crime.

Sheinbaum said, "In Mexico there is no forced disappearance from the State, all our lives we fought against that, that does not exist in Mexico. There is a phenomenon of disappearance linked to organized crime, and we are doing everything in our power to fight it. Attending from the victims, to preventing and combating this crime."

"A diplomatic note was sent to show our disagreement.In any case, we are going to explain the phenomenon that exists in Mexico, because there is a lot of ignorance about this commission, a lot, and of course, we are working in the Prosecutor's Office and I will repeat once again, what we ask the Prosecutor's Office, in its autonomy, is developing it, it is the truth, and we are working permanently so that there is no impunity in these cases," concluded the Mexican president.

Sheinbaum also stated that 18 individuals have already been detained in connection with the Izaguirre ranch case.

The UN does not rule out a direct intervention in Mexico

On Friday, the United Nations (UN) initiated formal proceedings against the Mexican state, alleging that forced disappearances are systemic in the country.

Through the Committee on Enforced Disappearances, the UN has initiated an investigative process under Article 34 of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

In this regard, the committee has requested more information from Sheinbaum's government regarding the issue of enforced disappearances in Mexico, leaving open the possibility of direct intervention in the country.

This action follows the discovery, a month ago, of a training and extermination camp in the state of Jalisco, located at the Izaguirre ranch. The site contained a clandestine crematorium linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

According to the Jalisco prosecutor's office, 1,308 items believed to belong to missing persons were found at the ranch.

According to the National Registry of Missing Persons (RNPDNO), 127,071 people in Mexico are currently listed as missing.