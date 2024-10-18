Complete shutdown of the electrical system in Cuba

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de octubre, 2024

Miguel Díaz-Canel’s dictatorship reported that there the country’s entire electricity supply was cut throughout Cuba.

The Cuban Ministry of Energy and Mines posted on social media, “There was a total disconnection of the National Electroenergetic System. The Electrical Union is working on its reestablishment.” It claimed that the cause of this comes from a failure in the Guiteras thermoelectric power plant.

This is the latest proof that Cuba is going through a serious energy crisis. Instead of taking responsibility, Díaz-Canel blamed the problem on the "financial and energy persecution by the United States.”

Cuba's Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, limited himself to sharing the statement from the Díaz-Canel dictatorship, as did Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.

This outage has caused schools and businesses not to open this Friday. In addition, the dictatorship told the vast majority of civil servants to stay at home.

This is not the first time that a power outage of such magnitude has occurred in Cuba. Two years ago, while Hurricane Ian was battering the island, Cubans took to the streets to protest against the Díaz-Canel dictatorship for taking several days to restore the country's entire energy system.

Apart from the energy crisis, Cubans are suffering from a scarcity of food and drinking water.