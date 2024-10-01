Thailand: Fire in a school bus kills several people in Bangkok

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

A fire in a school bus in Bangkok, Thailand, caused the death of several people on Tuesday. According to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, 44 citizens, including children, were on board, 23 of whom failed to escape the flames.

The authorities assured that the work to account for the victims, some of them "very young," was delayed due to the high degree of burns.

"Some of the bodies recovered were very, very small. They must have been very young. The instinct of the children was to escape out the back of the bus, and that's where the bodies were found. The burns make identification of the victims difficult," said Piyalak Thinkaew, head of one of the emergency teams deployed to the scene.

According to initial investigations and witness testimony, the bus suffered a puncture and collided with a barrier, which caused one of the vehicle's tanks to burst and catch fire.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.