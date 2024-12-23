Trump's latest wave of nominations: ambassadors, undersecretaries and Latin American special envoy

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de diciembre, 2024

Less than a month away from assuming his second White House administration, Donald Trump made a series of nominations to strengthen his diplomatic corps and the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The president-elect announced his choices of Mauricio Claver-Carone, Katie Miller and Callista Gingrich, among many others, for his second administration.

Trump will take office as president next January 20, becoming only the second person in the country's history to serve two non-consecutive terms in the Oval Office. The first was Grover Cleveland, who served between 1885 and 1889, later returning between 1883 and 1897.

Although he has already rounded out his cabinet, the Republican continues to fill other high-profile positions and appointments are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Mauricio Claver-Carone as special envoy to Latin America

Mauricio Claver-Carone most recently served as president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and was announced as the State Department's new special envoy for Latin America.

He will be another returnee from the first Trump administration, where he officiated as senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs.

"Over the last four years, chaos and anarchy have engulfed our Borders. It is time to restore order in our own hemisphere. Mauricio knows the region, and how to put America’s interests FIRST. He also knows the dire threats we face from illegal mass migration and fentanyl. As the State Department’s Special Envoy, Mauricio will work tirelessly to protect the American People," Trump wrote in a statement.

Callista Gingrich as ambassador to Switzerland

Another returnee will be Callista Gingrich, who officiated as ambassador to the Holy See between 2017 and 2021. This time, she will be the U.S. ambassador to Switzerland.

"Happily married to the Great Newt Gingrich, Callista previously served, with distinction, as my Ambassador to the Holy See. During her tenure, Callista worked to advance and defend international religious freedom, combat human trafficking, and provide humanitarian assistance around the World. Callista graduated, with honors, from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, with a Bachelor of Arts in Music in 1988. Congratulations!" the president-elect celebrated on Truth Social.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Newt Gingrich was among three finalists to be Trump's running mate, who ultimately went with then Indiana Governor Mike Pence.

Ken Howery as ambassador to Denmark

Ken Howery, co-founder of PayPal and ambassador to Sweden during the first Trump administration, will now return as ambassador to Denmark. The president-elect described his choice as "a world-renowned businessman, investor and public servant."

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity. Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States. Thank you Ken, and congratulations!" Trump remarked.

Stephen Feinberg as deputy secretary of defense

Trump also announced Stephen Feinberg to join Pete Hegseth as deputy defense secretary.

"An extremely successful businessman, Stephen is a Princeton graduate, who founded his company, Cerberus, in 1992. In addition to his leadership at Cerberus, from 2018 to January 2021, Stephen served as Chairman of my Intelligence Advisory Boar," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Stephen Alexander Vaden as undersecretary of agriculture

Stephen Alexander Vaden, another with experience in Trump's first administration, will be undersecretary of Agriculture, where he will work alongside Brooke Collins.

"Stephen joined the USDA on Day One of my First Term, and left in December 2020 after I nominated him, and the U.S. Senate confirmed him, to continue to serve the American People as an Article III Judge on the Court of International Trade. Judge Stephen Vaden resides in Union City, Tennessee, where he helps manage his family farm. Congratulations Stephen!" said Trump.

Scott Kupor as director of the Office of Personnel Management

The Republican also announced Scott Kupor, author and partner at Andreessen Horowitz, as director of the Office of Personnel Management.

"Scott will bring much needed reform to our federal workforce. Scott graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford University, with a bachelor’s degree in Public Policy. He also holds a Law degree, with distinction, from Stanford University. Congratulations Scott!" wrote Trump on Truth Social.

Four announcements for cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence

Trump also made a series of nominations for the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence sector:

Bo Hines as executive director of the President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets (the 'Crypto Council)

as executive director of the President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets (the 'Crypto Council) Sriram Krishnan as senior advisor on artificial intelligence in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

senior advisor on artificial intelligence in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael J.K. Kratsios as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP)

as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Lynne Parker as executive director of the President's Council of Advisors for Science and Technology (PCAST)

Katie Miller as DOGE's latest addition

Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller, will work alongside Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy at DOGE, although it was not specified what role she will fill.

"Katie Miller will soon be joining DOGE! She has been a loyal supporter of mine for many years, and will bring her professional experience to Government Efficiency. Katie is a deeply experienced communications professional respected by all. Congratulations to Stephen and Katie!" wrote Trump.