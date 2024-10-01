Israeli forces raid Lebanon in operation against Hezbollah

Published by Santiago OspitalSabrina Martin Verified by 30 de septiembre, 2024

The Israeli army announced that it has begun “limited, localized and targeted raids” against the Hezbollah terrorist group in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed in a statement. The operations, which began overnight on Monday, are being backed by Israeli air force and artillery in an attempt to neutralize threats to border communities in northern Israel.

Details of the operation

According to the IDF, these raids are based on accurate intelligence and focus on specific targets located in villages near the border. The statement emphasized that these actions are part of a methodical plan developed by the General Staff and the Northern Command, in which soldiers have been trained and prepared in recent months.

“Operation 'Northern Arrows' will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas. The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes,” they reported.

U.S.- Israeli agreement

According to White House sources, the United States reached an understanding with Israel that the scope of the ground invasion will be limited to the border areas of southern Lebanon. U.S. officials expressed concern over the weekend when it was learned that Israel was preparing a larger ground invasion. However, after intensive talks between the two nations, Israel claimed that its operation would be more targeted, aimed at clearing Hezbollah's infrastructure and then withdrawing its forces.

A U.S. official who preferred to remain anonymous said that the Biden Administration does not anticipate an invasion on the scale of the 2006 Lebanon War.

Strategic moves by the Lebanese Army in the South

The Lebanese military maintained that it had repositioned its troops in the south, per AFP. As reported by The Times of Israel, local military forces had withdrawn from the south by at least three miles.

This is a developing story.