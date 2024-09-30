Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 29 de septiembre, 2024

Hashem Safieddine could become the new leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, following confirmation of Hassan Nasrallah's death in anIsraeli airstrike. This is what some reports from the Saudi Al-Arabiya network suggest, although there is no confirmation from the terrorist group.

Safieddine, Nasrallah's cousin, already held key positions within the organization, overseeing the group's political affairs and heading its executive council.

Background and links to Iran

Hashem Safieddine, born in 1964 in southern Lebanon, was trained in Shiite theology in Najaf, Iraq, and Qom, Iran, two of the main religious centers of Shiite Islam. During his formative years, he joined Hezbollah alongside Hassan Nasrallah, forging a career within the terrorist organization. His close ties with Iran, Hezbollah's main sponsor, were decisive for his rise in the group's hierarchy.

For years, Safieddine has been singled out as Nasrallah's natural successor, and his appointment as leader would have been backed by Iranian backers, who see him as a key figure in maintaining Tehran's influence over the terrorist organization.

International sanctions and role in Hezbollah

The U.S. State Department and Saudi Arabia designated Hashem Safieddine as a terrorist in 2017. Safieddine has played a central role in the planning and execution of Hezbollah's terrorist activities, and his leadership of the group's Jihad Council puts him at the heart of its most violent operations.

In June, following the death of a Hezbollah commander, Safieddine threatened a major escalation against Israel, reaffirming his commitment to the terrorist tactics that have characterized the organization. Under his command, Hezbollah remains a direct threat to the stability of the region.

A leadership marked by Iranian influence

The election of Safieddine as Hezbollah's new leaderwould undermine the continuity of Iranian influence on the terrorist group. Iran has been a mainstay in financing and supplying weapons to Hezbollah, and Safieddine has played a crucial role in strengthening these ties.

With the death of Hassan Nasralá, Hezbollah is going through a key moment, but Safieddine's appointment ensures that the organization will continue its terrorist agenda under Iranian tutelage. Safieddine, with his record of leadership and loyalty to Tehran, is poised to lead the group in its persistent campaign of violence and terrorism.