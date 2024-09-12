UK police minister's purse stolen during a conference on theft

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

Dame Diana Johnson, the U.K.'s minister of state for crime, policing and fire, was robbed during an annual conference for senior officers on security.

It emerged that the minister had her purse stolen during the Police Superintendents' Association conference at which she warned of an epidemic of disorderly conduct, burglary and shoplifting.

"Warwickshire Police said it was investigating a report of a theft of a purse at the four-star hotel outside Kenilworth in the Midlands where the policing conference was held," local media outlets such as The Financial Times reported.

In this regard, the Ministry of Interior confirmed the information. It further explained that no security risks had been identified.

"The theft came on the same day that the government began releasing some prisoners early to deal with jail overcrowding in England and Wales," the media outlet detailed.

The U.K. government continues to take measures to manage the latest wave of arrests in the country, the result of the crackdown on the protests that burst in various regions after the death of three girls in a knife attack.

Authorities detailed that at least 1,750 prisoners began to be released early Tuesday. As AFP explained, prisoners eligible for early release under judicial supervision can leave prison when they have served 40% of their sentence, instead of 50% as before.

The crackdown on the opposition by the Labour government under Keir Starmer has worsened prison overcrowding. More than 200 protesters have been sentenced to jail time so far.

However, British Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds blamed the previous government for the situation, in statements picked up by AFP:

"Of all the scandals we inherited (from the previous Conservative government), the state of the prison and justice system is probably the worst of all and it's a difficult decision," Reynolds said.