Maduro withdraws his authorization to Brazil to guard the Argentine Embassy in Caracas where opposition politicians are being held in custody

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 7 de septiembre, 2024

Nicolás Maduro´s dictatorial regime withdrew authorization that allowed Brazil to represent Argentina's diplomatic interests in Venezuela, including the embassy in Caracas, where six opponents of the regime are taking refuge.

The regime justified the measure by claiming that the Argentine diplomatic facilities were allegedly being used to "plan terrorist activities and assassination attempts" against Maduro and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. The decision went into effect immediately, according to the official statement.

Criticisms from opposition asylum seekers

The revocation of the authorization followed Argentina's request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against Nicolás Maduro and high-ranking Venezuelan officials for crimes against humanity.

Shortly after the Argentine request, the Venezuelan opponents, refugees in residence at the Argentine embassy since March, condemned the fact that police have surrounded and blocked access to the diplomatic headquarters in Caracas. Magalli Meda, one of the asylum seekers, affirmed that the authorities "seized" access to the embassy since last Friday night. Meanwhile, the opposition party Vente Venezuela (VV), led by María Corina Machado, published on the social network X that when dawn broke the embassy was "surrounded by agents of the regime, hooded and armed."

Omar González, a member of VV and also an asylum seeker, added that security agents of the Maduro regime prevented journalists from accessing the facility. For his part, Pedro Urruchurtu, international coordinator of VV, reported the presence of security forces such as the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) and the Directorate of Strategic and Tactical Actions (DAET), who maintained surveillance in the area.

Argentina and Brazil react

Argentina reacted immediately on X, rejecting the decision of the Maduro regime. "The Argentine Republic rejects such unilateral measures and warns the Venezuelan government that it must respect the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations that enshrines the inviolability of the premises of the missions," the Foreign Ministry declared. It further warned that any "intrusion or abduction of asylum seekers" will be harshly condemned by "the international community."

The Argentine Foreign Ministry also denounced the presence of "patrols of the Venezuelan intelligence services and security forces" surrounding the official residence in Caracas. It also thanked Brazil for having represented "Argentine interests" up to that moment.

For its part, Brazil, which had assumed representation of Argentine interests in Venezuela, expressed its surprise after the Venezuelan regime's decision to revoke such authorization. In a statement, the Brazilian government gave assurances that it will continue to guard and defend Argentina's interests until the country so indicates otherwise.