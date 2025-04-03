"Made in America": some local entrepreneurs claim Trump's tariffs will be beneficial to their businesses

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 2 de abril, 2025

As economists and markets react negatively to the reciprocal tariffs applied by President Donald Trump on the rest of the world, some local businessmen are celebrating the move, saying the levies could benefit local businesses and companies that manufacture in the United States.

For example, Mark Yeager, founder of Red Land Cotton, told FOX Business that he is enthusiastic about the tariffs, especially because his sector is increasingly dependent on the federal government for survival, and this may be a good opportunity for U.S. cotton companies to resuscitate.

"I think it can help, and what have we got to lose?" said Yeager. "I think the cotton industry is being propped up by government subsidies, and that's all that's keeping the cotton business in America."

"If we have our own textile industry, maybe we can use it and create value... I mean, how can we ship it all across the world back here? And you would think we could be competitive," the businessman said.

But Yeager is not the only one celebrating President Trump's tariffs. Jennifer Sey, founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics, a company that manufactures sports apparel and opposes woke policies in the sports world, said levies on the most trade-unfair countries could help make U.S. apparel companies more competitive at a time when products from Shein and other foreign platforms are dominating the market at rock-bottom prices.

In a column for the New York Post, Sey explained in depth his view of the tariffs, using his business as an example.

"If you’re a small upstart clothing brand like mine, there aren’t many places to turn to here in the United States to manufacture your products. No matter how actively we pursue US producers, capacity is difficult to come by," wrote the CEO of XX-XY Athletics.

"Our approach is to ensure our athletic gear is made ethically, no matter where we make it. But other than our US-produced water bottles, our products are largely made in Peru and Vietnam," she continued. "We are priced in the 'premium' sector for athletic apparel. It’s not like we can compete on price with clothing brands like Shein, offering $5 leggings and $3 tees. Nor are we trying to."

He then added a potential benefit of Trump's tariffs in relation to its production costs.

"Peru, where we make our cotton T-shirts and sweats, has eliminated almost all tariffs on US exports, and its remaining levies will be phased out by 2026 (...) That means the Trump administration is unlikely to slap Peru with heavy tariffs, and our pricing is likely to hold," Sey said.

Finally, Sey concluded that the tariffs, while controversial, may bring benefits for U.S. companies.

"I’m not an economist, I’m a businessperson. And I’m not opposed to tariffs if they work as intended," Sey said. "If they restore American manufacturing, rebuild the middle class, and create a market for higher-quality, ethically made products, I say bring them on."

This Wednesday, President Trump finally made official the massive reciprocal tariffs, applied to every country in the world with a tax base of at least 10%.

Some countries, such as China (34%), suffered higher tariffs.

Vietnam was hit at 46%; the European Union saw tariffs of 20%, Taiwan 32%, India 26%, and Japan 24%.

Even allied countries, such as Israel, were slapped with tariffs, attaining 17%.

South American countries, with the exception of Venezuela, got off lightly, only taking a 10% tariff.

Canada and Mexico, for the moment, are not on the list of reciprocal tariffs.