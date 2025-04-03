Trump administration partially suspends funds to Maine for allowing men to participate in women's sports

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de abril, 2025

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the partial suspension of federal funding to Maine due to the state's refusal to abide by President Donald Trump's executive order on men's participation in women's sports competitions.

USDA warning to Maine.

In an official communication, the USDA emphasized that Maine cannot ignore federal laws against discrimination without facing economic repercussions. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins explained that the suspension primarily affects administrative and technology functions within the education system and warned that the restrictions could expand if the state does not change its stance.

"Our defiance of federal law has cost your state, which is bound by Title IX in educational programming," Rollins stated.

Funding review and regulatory compliance.

The USDA also initiated a comprehensive review of education and research funding in Maine to assess its compliance with the Constitution and regulations such as Titles VI and IX. The agency insists that the state must ensure fairness in sports competition and privacy in spaces such as locker rooms.

If Maine fails to take corrective action, the USDA and other federal agencies could further restrict funding for educational programs that fail to comply with federal regulations, Rollins warned.

In addition, the department is evaluating grants awarded to Maine's education system during the Joe Biden administration, arguing that some may be "wasteful, redundant or against the priorities" of the current administration. Rollins stressed that the goal is to reduce bureaucracy and ensure that federal resources are aligned with existing policies, prioritizing support for farmers.

Guarantee of continuity in assistance programs

Despite the restrictions, USDA assured that food and direct assistance programs for Maine residents will not be affected.