Video comes to light exposing relatives of Honduran President Xiomara Castro discussing bribes with drug traffickers

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

An investigation website recently unveiled a video showing some of the Honduras' most influential drug traffickers in conversation with Carlos Zelaya, brother-in-law of that country's current president, Xiomara Castro. The footage, which is from the 2013 presidential campaign, shows Zelaya negotiating bribes with these criminals.

Details of the video

The 34-minute video obtained by InSight Crime was recorded by a spy camera hidden in the watch of one of the drug traffickers present at the meeting. In it, the traffickers are heard discussing financial contributions to Castro's presidential campaign and mentioning previous support for the campaign of her husband, ex-President Manuel "Mel" Zelaya, founder of the Libre Party. During the meeting, a disbursement of more than half a million dollars was agreed upon to support Castro's candidacy, as well as the logistics of renting vehicles for the campaign.

Among those involved in the meeting were also Carlos Lobo, alias "El Negro Lobo", and Ramon Matta Waldurraga, both convicted drug traffickers and currently serving sentences in the United States. During the meeting, the drug traffickers discussed how to divide the $650,000 they planned to contribute to the campaign, in order to avoid arousing suspicion.

Zelaya acknowledges his participation in the meeting

Carlos Zelaya, admitted having attended the meeting at the invitation of a "group of businessmen," but denied having received money from the drug traffickers. "There was never any money given, at least not to me," he said.

Contradictions with Presidential Promises

The video revelations contrast sharply with Xiomara Castro's promises to combat drug trafficking and corruption, promises that were key to her election as president in 2021. Her husband, Mel Zelaya, who currently serves as Castro's top advisor, has been accused on multiple occasions of receiving bribes, although he has always denied these allegations.

Protective measure

The participation in the meeting of key figures in Honduran drug trafficking, such as the Devis brothers and Javier Rivera, leaders of the criminal organization Los Cachiros, underscores the seriousness of the accusations. These traffickers began recording their meetings after their organization was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2013, as a protective measure against possible charges in the United States.

Consequences and reactions

The video, which until now had not been used in judicial proceedings, has provoked a political earthquake in Honduras. After learning of the existence of the material, Carlos Zelaya resigned from his post in Congress, and his son, José Manuel Zelaya, also resigned as Minister of Defense.

These revelations come at a delicate moment for relations between Washington and the Castro government. As InSight Crime prepared to release the video, Castro announced her intention to terminate an extradition agreement that allowed Honduran nationals to be tried in the United States for drug trafficking crimes, adding an additional layer of tension.

Confirmation of information

Devis Rivera, one of the leaders of Los Cachiros, already testified under oath in a U.S. trial that they bribed Zelaya with between $100,000 and $200,000.

InSight Crime, after obtaining a copy of the video and confirming its authenticity through two sources who had previously seen it, emphasized the seriousness of these revelations. The investigation website stressed that "the video is another striking proof of the depth of the infiltration of drug traffickers into the political class in Honduras."