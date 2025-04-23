Trump accuses Zelensky of hindering negotiations with ‘inflammatory statements’

Published by Santiago Ospital 23 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump publicly lashed out at his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, again. Trump's criticism comes hours before delegations from both countries met in London to try to move toward a truce, a negotiation that, according to the president, Zelensky is damaging.

Trump said that, in particular, about the "very harmful" words of the Ukrainian to the press, who said, "Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There’s nothing to talk about here. This is against our constitution."

"Nobody is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory," Trump reacted in a statement, "but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?"

"It’s inflammatory statements like Zelensky’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War," he said after recalling that the region had been "lost years ago" and that it hosts "major Russian submarine bases."

"The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country. I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever," he continued and ended his message by again reproaching the Ukrainian leader's words:

"The statement made by Zelensky today will do nothing but prolong the “killing field,” and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with “no cards to play” should now, finally, GET IT DONE."

Next Saturday the two leaders could meet face-to-face at Pope Francis' funeral, their first meeting since the heated White House meeting that ended with Zelensky leaving earlier than planned. Weeks later, Trump ordered the temporary suspension of military and intelligence aid to Ukraine, which was later resumed.