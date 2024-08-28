IDF recovers the body of a soldier killed on Oct. 7 in Gaza

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 28 de agosto, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recovered the body of an Israeli soldier in Gaza who was kidnapped and killed during the Oct. 7 attacks. According to the IDF, the remains were recovered in the southern Gaza Strip.

Authorities did not disclose the soldier's name, at the request of the family. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed condolences to the family, as did Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The recovery of the soldier's body comes a day after the IDF successfully rescued one of the hostages alive that Hamas had hidden in its tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip.

There are 103 hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip, of the 251 that the Hamas terrorist group and its allies kidnapped in October 2023. This number also includes the remains of 33 Israelis killed in captivity, according to intelligence available to the IDF.