IDF rescues hostage Qaid Farhan al Qadi from southern Gaza tunnel

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the release of a hostage in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. He is Qaid Farhan al Qadi, 52, who was hiding in a tunnel in the south of the Strip near the town of Rahat.

Al Qadi was captured along with about 100 other hostages on October 7 this year during Hamas attacks against Israel. At the time of his capture he was working at Kibbutz Magen, as a security guard for a parcel business.

Al Qadi was found inside a tunnel by a group of soldiers from the Israeli Navy's elite Shayetet 13 unit. The operation was led by the IDF Southern Command, the Shin Bet security agency and IDF Division 612. His health is reportedly in good condition.

The IDF clarified that they are not yet able to give further information about the hostage's release. They claim, however, that it was a "complex" operation, according to the Times of Israel. They cite problems with the safety of other hostages and troops in the Gaza Strip as a reason for not giving further details at this time.

Al Qadi has spent 326 days in captivity at the hands of the Hamas terrorist group and its allies in the Gaza Strip. It is estimated that there are around 104 hostages remaining in the Palestinian territory, including at least 34 who are reportedly dead, according to intelligence available to the IDF.