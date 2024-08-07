The former first lady of Argentina claims that Alberto Fernandez beat her and the former president cannot leave the country

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

Alberto Fernández, former president of Argentina, was denounced by his partner and former first lady, Fabiola Yáñez, for gender violence. According to the complaint, the events allegedly occurred while both were living together at the Presidential Quinta de Olivos, the official residence of all Argentine presidents. The violence allegedly occurred "mainly" during the last year of Fernández's administration;

The case, which shook the local media, fell into the hands of Judge Julian Ercolini, who has already issued restraining measures and banned Fernandez from leaving the country;

Curiously, the case broke out while the former president was being investigated for alleged irregularities during his administration. According to conversations found in the seized cell phone of María Cantero, Fernández's secretary, there were references to the alleged violence of which Yáñez, currently in Spain, had been a victim. According to what transpired, she herself would have sent a photo to show the blows suffered.

Although she had initially refused to file the complaint, she changed her mind in the last hours and made the procedure remotely;

Fernández's response: "It's all false. But I will prove everything in court".

The former president spoke briefly with the newspaper La Nación, to whom he only said the following: "I am about to issue a statement. That is all I will say. The rest I will do before justice. It is all false. But I will prove everything before the courts"

In turn, he published a statement on his X account, in which he reaffirmed what he had said to the aforementioned media. "Having been informed by the media of Fabiola Yáñez's accusation against me, I want to express that the truth of the facts is different. I am only going to say that it is false and that what she now accuses me of never happened. For the integrity of my children, myself, and also of Fabiola herself, I will not make media statements, but I will bring to justice the evidence and testimonies that will show what really happened", he wrote.

The day Fernandez became a standard bearer for feminism.

As a result of the accusations, several Argentine media recalled some statements made by the former president during his four years in the Casa Rosada. Among them, one that took place in March 2022, within the framework of the International Women's Day.

That time, Fernandez, who decided not to seek another term in 2023, that it was "inadmissible" that inequality exists and called to "denounce the violent".

" I am ashamed that in Argentina a woman suffers gender violence. And, therefore, we must understand once and for all that this cannot continue to happen. We must denounce those violent people who, just because of their gender condition, subjugate a woman", she added;

The case against Alberto Fernandez for the Government's insurance policies

In mid April, Fernandez was accused by Justice of violation of the duties of a public official, abuse of authority and embezzlement of public funds. In this context, federal judge Julián Ercolini ordered the general restraint of the former president's assets.

According to the local newspaper La Nación, "Ercolini's suspicions about the existence of a criminal organization formed by the former president were fueled by Decree 823 of 2021, which obliged the State to contract with Nación Seguros, during the administration of Alberto Carlos Pagliano. Other insurance companies acted as co-insurers".

According to the complaint of the lawyer Silvina Martínez, there would exist "a business of 20,000 million pesos per year and 300 million in monthly commissions with the insurance and the commissions of the intermediaries". "The 20,000 million pesos is what the Anses pays to the Nación per year to insure the lives of retirees and pensioners to whom it gives credits: since 2011 it had been granting them without this insurance," Martínez added in this regard.