Interpol arrests 300 people in operation targeting West African criminals

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de julio, 2024

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) reported at least 300 arrests, the seizure of $3 million worth of assets and the dismantling of multiple criminal networks around the world.

The international organization explained that it was a global police operation targeting West African organized crime groups, including Black Axe.

"Operation Jackal III, which ran from 10 April to 3 July across 21 countries on five continents, targeted online financial fraud and the West African syndicates behind it," the organization explained in a statement published on its official website.

Similarly, Interpol explained that the operation also resulted in the identification of more than 400 additional suspects and the blocking of more than 720 bank accounts.

"The volume of financial fraud stemming from West Africa is alarming and increasing. This operation’s results underscore the critical need for international law enforcement collaboration to combat these extensive criminal networks," said Isaac Oginni, director of Interpol's International Financial Crime and Corruption Analysis and Control Center (IFCACC).

Interpol also indicated that in the case of Argentina, Operation Jackal III helped dismantle a transnational criminal network based in Nigeria after five years of investigation. The Argentine Federal Police confiscated $1.2 million in “superbillettes” (high-quality counterfeit bills), arrested 72 suspects and froze approximately 100 bank accounts.

"The network used money mules to open bank accounts worldwide and is now under investigation in over 40 countries for related money laundering activities. The suspects include citizens from Argentina, Colombia, Nigeria and Venezuela. More than 160 fraud victims suffered significant financial losses, with some forced to sell their homes or take out large loans as a result," the organization said.