A event was held at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, where a recorded message was played from Noa Argamani, the Israeli who became one of the symbols of Oct. 7 after images of her kidnapping at the Nova music festival went viral. She was rescued recently in a spectacular Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation.

In the video screened on Saturday, Noa stated, "Although I am now home, we cannot forget the hostages who are still in the hands of Hamas and we must do everything we can to be able to bring them back home."

The young Israeli woman also expressed the importance of having returned home to say goodbye to her mother Liora Argamani, who suffers from terminal brain cancer.

"I was kidnapped and taken to Gaza on Oct. 7. I was held by Hamas for eight months and was rescued by security forces on June 8. As the only child of my parents and as the daughter of a mother who is terminally ill, what I was most concerned about was my parents," Noa said. She added: "It is a privilege to be here after 246 days held by Hamas; it is a great privilege to be by my mother's side after eight months of uncertainty; it is a great privilege to see my parents surrounded by so many good people."

Noa did not forget to thank the Israeli fighters who carried out the rescue operation in which she was rescued along with three other hostages in Gaza.

"I want to thank the security forces and our army, the soldiers, the reserves, the special forces and all those who participated in the rescue operation and risked their lives so that I could return home," said the young woman, who also sent her condolences to the loved ones of the soldier who died during the mission. "I share the pain of the family of Arnon Zamora, who fell during the operation ... My heart goes out to his family. Arnon is a hero of Israel, and thanks to him, we are here," she said.

The young woman also sent "a huge thank you to family, friends and everyone who raised their voice when we couldn't speak. Thank you to all the wonderful people who supported my family during the difficult times, to everyone who donated, prayed and gave of themselves during this long period." She added, "It is very exciting to come home and hear about all the good people who helped and supported us."

In his statement, Noa remarked that it is necessary to remember that there are still hostages still being held in Gaza, including her boyfriend, who also appeared in the viral footage of the kidnapping at the Nova festival.

"I will take this opportunity to remember that there are 120 hostages held by Hamas, among them Avinatan Or, my boyfriend, from whom I was separated at the time of the kidnapping," the young woman said.

Noa concluded her statement by wishing for "calmer days" in the country and called on Israelis to "love and not hate" so that the population will be united in these difficult times despite the political rift that reigns in the Jewish state.