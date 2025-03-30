Gazans chant ‘Hamas out!’ at funeral of protester

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 30 de marzo, 2025

Hamas may have executed Palestinians who participated in rare protests against the group’s governance in the Gaza Strip.

One of the individuals allegedly killed was 22-year-old Oday Nasser Al Rabay. According to his family, he was detained, subjected to physical abuse, and later died in custody. His remains were returned to his relatives over the weekend.

Footage from Al Rabay’s funeral appears to show attendees chanting slogans critical of Hamas, including calls for the group’s removal from power. These demonstrations—some of which occurred in Beit Lahia and the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City—reflect rising discontent amid the ongoing war and worsening humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

Arbitrary detentions, intimidation and use of torture against political opponents

International human rights organizations have raised concerns about Hamas’s response to dissent, citing reports of arbitrary detentions, intimidation and use of torture against political opponents.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) recently translated Arabic-language footage capturing the public dissent in northern Gaza. During a protest in Beit Lahia, residents voiced strong opposition to Hamas rule and the humanitarian crisis.

One protester declared, “The multitudes in Beit Lahia have taken to the streets against the Hamas rule. What is happening in the Gaza Strip is a catastrophe. The citizens here demand that [Hamas] release the [Israeli] prisoners so that they can stay alive.”

"We reject the Hamas rule"

He continued, “Hamas demands that the people remain steadfast. How can they remain steadfast when they are dying? Hamas needs to stop what is happening in the Gaza Strip.

“These thousands took to the streets in order to deliver a message to the world: We reject the Hamas rule, we are against what is happening,” the protester said.

Another individual speaking to the camera said, “We, the people of Beit Lahia, are people of peace. We demand peace and security for this town, and we say ‘no’ to this town being ruled by brute force. We will be the ones to decide who will rule this town.”

“The rule of Hamas is over"

Leading a chant, he added, “We are all saying: ‘Yes, to peace! Yes, to peace!’ … ‘No to the tyrannical rule. … No to the tyrannical rule … which threatens the future of these people.’ Keep it up, stop the destruction!”

Another demonstrator shouted, “Stop the war! We want to live!”

Yet another protester declared, “The people do not want the rule of Hamas. The rule of Hamas is over. This Hamas rule has destroyed us, killed us and displaced all the people. Therefore, all Beit Lahia, old and young, are united in order to end the rule of Hamas in Beit Lahia.”

