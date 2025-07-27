Stabbing attack at Traverse City Walmart leaves 11 injured

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de julio, 2025

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday that eleven people were injured in a random "stabbing perpetrated by a man carrying a sharp folding weapon inside a Walmart in the Michigan. At a news conference, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea detailed that the suspect is a 42-year-old man, about whom he did not provide further details. "We believe he acted alone at this time. There is no information indicating there were additional suspects. It appears that these were all random acts," said the sheriff, who also indicated that three of the victims are currently undergoing surgery, while six are in critical condition. However, no deaths have been reported so far.

In a post on its Facebook account, the northern Michigan hospital system, Munson Healthcare, announced that it was treating the 11 people who were injured. However, the health center did not offer any details on the exact nature of those injuries. "We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center. As a result, our Emergency Department is currently experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of patients. We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we manage this increased demand," Munson Healthcare detailed.

Another major figure speaking out via his social networks was FBI deputy director Dan Bongino, who reported that agency personnel were responding to the incident to provide as much support as possible. "FBI personnel are responding to provide any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of the attacks at the Walmart," Bongino commented via his X account.

For her part, Walmart corporate spokeswoman Kim Hess told The Associated Press that the company was working with authorities to clarify the case and take appropriate action, adding that for the time being all questions related to the incident needed to be clarified with law enforcement.