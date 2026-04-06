Pakistani mediators pass truce proposals to Washington, Tehran: report

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 6 de abril, 2026

The United States and Iran have received proposals to halt hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a source aware of the Pakistani plans told Reuters on Monday.

The agreement, which calls for an immediate truce followed by a comprehensive deal, could come into effect as early as Monday, according to the anonymous source.

“All elements need to be agreed today,” the source told Reuters, adding that the initial understandings could be finalized electronically through Pakistan, the sole mediator in the talks.

The source told Reuters that Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s chief of Defense Forces and Army Staff, has been in contact “all night long” with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Axios first reported on Sunday that regional mediators, including Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, were pushing a 45-day ceasefire as part of a two-phase deal that could lead to a permanent end to the fighting.

A U.S. official told Axios the Trump administration passed several proposals to Tehran over recent days, but that so far, Iranian officials hadn’t accepted them.

Two Pakistani sources likewise told Reuters that the Islamic Republic has yet to commit to a ceasefire.

“Iran has not responded yet,” one source said, referencing proposals backed by Pakistan, China and the U.S. for a temporary truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News on Sunday that if the Iranian regime doesn’t strike a deal by Tuesday, he would consider “blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”

“You’re going to see bridges and power plants dropping all over their country,” the president said in a conversation with Fox foreign correspondent Trey Yingst. Trump added that those who are negotiating on the behalf of the regime have been granted amnesty from elimination so they can continue the talks on Monday.

Yingst spoke with Trump shortly after the president warned Tehran in a Truth Social post that “time is running out” to make a deal.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” wrote Trump.

Trump later on Sunday apparently named the specific time by which the Iranians must open the Strait of Hormuz, extending his previous deadline to Tuesday night.

His 10-day ultimatum was set to expire Monday, but the cryptic post on Truth Social read, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

© JNS