Attorney Roger Asmar explained to Voz News that "the prosecution failed badly" in the Sean "Diddy" Combs case

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de julio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed attorney Roger Asmar about the surprising verdict in the case of musician Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has been involved in one of the biggest scandals to hit the music industry in recent years. While the rapper was acquitted of the most serious charges against him, which included conspiracy to extort and sex trafficking, he was found guilty of charges related to prostitution.

When asked why Combs was acquitted of the most serious crimes, Asmar responded, "The prosecution failed badly in bringing many criminal charges without having sufficient evidence to prove every element of every charge against him. Likewise, regarding the penalties that the rapper could face, the lawyer explained: "He could face up to 10 years in prison for these crimes of which he was found guilty, but I doubt that the judge will give him those years. [...] We could see a 2 or 3 year sentence or even 0 jail time".

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.