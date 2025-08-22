Google will provide Gemini AI tools to the government for ‘less than a dollar’

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de agosto, 2025

Google will provide its Gemini artificial intelligence tools to U.S. federal agencies virtually free, the government announced Thursday.

A package of artificial intelligence (A.I.) and cloud computing services called “Gemini for Government“ from Google aims to accelerate adoption of the technology in government, the General Services Administration (GSA) said in a joint statement.

"Gemini for Government gives federal agencies access to our full stack approach to AI innovation … so they can deliver on their important missions," added Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The A.I. tools provided include the generation of videos, images and ideas, as well as digital "agents" capable of executing complex tasks independently.

The price of 'Gemini for Government'.

U.S. agencies will pay a modest fee of less than $1 for the A.I. tools, based on an earlier agreement whereby Google Workspace software was provided to the government at a significant discount, according to the GSA.

"Federal agencies can now significantly transform their operations by using the tools in ‘Gemini for Government,’" said GSA chief Michael Rigas.