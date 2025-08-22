Google will provide Gemini AI tools to the government for ‘less than a dollar’
A.I. tools provided include video, image and idea generation, as well as digital "agents" capable of executing complex tasks independently.
Google will provide its Gemini artificial intelligence tools to U.S. federal agencies virtually free, the government announced Thursday.
A package of artificial intelligence (A.I.) and cloud computing services called “Gemini for Government“ from Google aims to accelerate adoption of the technology in government, the General Services Administration (GSA) said in a joint statement.
"Gemini for Government gives federal agencies access to our full stack approach to AI innovation … so they can deliver on their important missions," added Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
The A.I. tools provided include the generation of videos, images and ideas, as well as digital "agents" capable of executing complex tasks independently.
Economy
Perplexity AI offers Google $34.5 billion for Chrome
Diane Hernández
Economy
ANALYSIS: The boom in AI spending and its impact on the US economy
Agustina Blanco
The price of 'Gemini for Government'.
U.S. agencies will pay a modest fee of less than $1 for the A.I. tools, based on an earlier agreement whereby Google Workspace software was provided to the government at a significant discount, according to the GSA.
"Federal agencies can now significantly transform their operations by using the tools in ‘Gemini for Government,’" said GSA chief Michael Rigas.
Politics
OpenAI wins $200 million contract with the Department of Defense
Williams Perdomo
OpenAI: The competition
"By giving government employees access to powerful, secure AI tools, we can help them solve problems for more people, faster," OpenAI said at the time in a blog post announcing the partnership in early August.
The news came along with information that the Department of Defense awarded OpenAI a $200 million contract to implement generative A.I. in the military.
OpenAI plans to show how cutting-edge A.I. can improve administrative operations, such as how service members get medical care; it also has cyberdefense applications, the start-up said in a release.