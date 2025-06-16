Trump Organization launches 'Trump Mobile,' a private-label wireless network

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de junio, 2025

On Monday, the Trump Organization unveiled unveiled its new private-label cell phone network, Trump Mobile, aiming to position itself as an alternative to the nation’s major telecommunications providers.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., the president’s sons who oversee part of the family business, explained that the service will rely on wireless networks and hardware "manufactured in the United States."

The brothers launched the business on the morning of June 16 at Trump Tower in New York. The event coincided with the 10th anniversary of their father’s announcement that he would run for president in 2016.

"We've partnered with some of the best people in the industry to make sure real Americans get real value from their mobile operators," Trump Jr. said.

What does "Trump Mobile" offer? The "Trump Mobile" service will offer a $47.45 per month plan, which includes unlimited calling, texting, and data, as well as roadside assistance and a "telehealth and pharmacy benefit," according to the company’s website.



The company also announced that it will sell a "T1" smartphone. Notably, both the name of the wireless service — "The 47 Plan" — and its monthly price are references to Trump, who served as the 45th U.S. president during his first term and is now the 47th.



The plans will include unlimited calling to over 100 countries, and a 250-person customer service center will be established to handle inquiries.



Strong "coast-to-coast" signal

DTTM Operations, the entity that manages Trump's trademarks, has already filed applications to use his name and the term "T1" for telecommunications-related services.

The applications, filed last Thursday with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, cover cell phones, accessories like cases and chargers, wireless phone services, and potentially a network of retail stores.

The announcement explained that by partnering with the three major carriers, Trump Mobile operates on the largest 5G network in the country, ensuring customers will have a strong signal from coast to coast.