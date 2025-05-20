NASA warns of possible telecommunications failures from solar flares

Published by Juan Peña 20 de mayo, 2025

NASA has issued a communication to warn of possible outages in telecommunications using high frequencies, due to strong solar flares.

According to the space agency, since last Wednesday, May 14, the sun has been experiencing an eruptions on its surface that have been cataloged as magnitude X2.7. This X class denotes the most intense eruptions, while the number provides more information about their strength.

As announced by the agency, these solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Solar flares can affect radio communications, electric grids and navigation signals and pose a risk to spacecraft and astronauts.

These effects, when they occur in succession, are also referred to as solar storms. The area of the Earth expected to be most affected by potential disruptions is expected to be Middle East.