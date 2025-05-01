Meta surpassed Wall Street's expectations and earned $42.3 billion in the first four months of the year

Meta expects to increase revenue heading into the second quarter/ Julien De Rosa . AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de abril, 2025

Meta generated $42.3 billion in the first four months of the year, beating Wall Street's expectations. The tech company, which owns Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, posted $6.43 per share between January and March 2025, up 35% from the same period in 2024, when it made $36.4 billion and $4.71 per share.

According to Wall Street predictions, the company was on track to earn $41.3 billion, the same as $4.71 per share.

"We’ve had a strong start to an important year, our community continues to grow and our business is performing very well," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

"We’re making good progress on AI glasses and Meta AI, which now has almost 1 billion monthly actives," he added.

Immediately after the announcement, Meta's shares jumped 4% in the stock market. While the share price fell 7% since the beginning of the year, it rose 25% in the last twelve months.

The social networking giant also anticipated revenue of between $42.5 billion and $45.5 billion for the second quarter, again beating Wall Street's expectations, where they estimated a top line of $44 billion.

The revenue news came as Meta is in a dispute with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which alleges that the company has an illegal monopoly in the market.

The FTC seeks to force Zuckerberg's company to sell both Instagram and WhatsApp, given that it acquired these applications as part of a campaign to "buy or bury" the competition.