Zverev holds off Shelton to win US Open title

Published by VozMedia Staff 13 de septiembre, 2026

(AFP) Alexander Zverev held off Ben Shelton to win the US Open on Sunday, capturing the second Grand Slam of his career just months after winning the French Open.

The top-seeded German ruthlessly snuffed out a late surge by Shelton to triumph 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-2, ending the eighth seed's bid to become the first US man in 23 years to win a Grand Slam title.

Zverev expunged the bitter memory of his 2020 US Open defeat, when he was two points from victory before falling to Dominic Thiem in five sets.

It would be six years -- with two major finals disappointments -- before he would break through this season, Zverev telling the crowd that "2026 is the outcome of all the years that came before."

The 23-year-old Shelton was one month shy of his first birthday when Andy Roddick hoisted the 2003 US Open trophy in the last major triumph for a US man.

Hopes were high that Shelton could end the drought after his epic five-set quarter-final victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, and a come-from-behind win over compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals.

But Zverev's all-court excellence proved too much for Shelton, despite the support of a star-studded Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd trying to will the American to victory.

With their backing, Shelton surged in the third set, eliminating the errors that Zverev had ruthlessly exploited.

Serving to extend the set, Zverev fell behind 0-40. Shelton fired long on his first set point but on the second Zverev's forehand volley went wide. Shelton had his first break of the match and they were headed to a fourth set.

Zverev, however, responded immediately and decisively.

He ran Shelton ragged through a 24-shot rally until Shelton sailed a backhand wide to drop his serve in the opening game of the fourth set.

He rolled home, lifting his arms in triumph after Shelton fired a serve return long on match point and finally receiving his own huge cheer from the crowd.

"I know that 99.9% of people wanted Ben to win, so I'm sorry," Zverev said at the trophy presentation. "It was an incredible atmosphere to play in."

Zverev had followed up his French Open victory with a runner-up finish at Wimbledon.

But his New York prospects had looked bleak as he labored through two five-setters to start the tournament.

Now the 29-year-old ranked second in the world has a chance to challenge for the number one ranking with Italian Jannik Sinner currently sidelined by a knee injury.

'Incredible' Zverev

"What you're doing is incredible," Shelton told Zverev during the trophy presentation. "The way you're serving, the way you are moving in play. You work harder than anyone I know. You put more hours on the court than anyone I know ... I'm sincerely happy for you guys to hold this title. It has been a long time coming here."

Shelton had entered to a massive ovation but from the start the sharpness that carried him past Alcaraz and Tiafoe was lacking.

Zverev, virtually untouchable on serve and dictating off both wings, quickly asserted his authority with a break in the first game, Shelton double faulting on break point.

Eight games later, feeling the pressure as he served to extend the set Shelton dumped a backhand into the net then double faulted on set point.

Shelton rallied from 0-30 down to force the second-set tiebreaker, but was helpless as Zverev roared to a 5-0 lead and took a two-sets-to-none lead with a service winner.

Shelton gave it all he had in the third, hitting the deck as he chased one blistering Zverev forehand. Although he capitalized on uncharacteristic errors from the German to extend the match he could find no answer in the final set.